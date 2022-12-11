Sajith Premadasa unanimously re-elected as Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader

MP Sajith Premadasa has been unanimously re-elected as the Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today (December 11) at the party’s third annual conference at Campbell Park in Borella.

Meanwhile MP Sarath Fonseka has been re-elected as the Chairman of the party while MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been chosen as the SJB’s General Secretary once again.

MP Dr. Harsha de Silva was appointed as the Treasurer of the party and MP Tissa Attanayake was re-elected as the National Organiser.