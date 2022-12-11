Former Vice Chancellor of Peradeniya University hospitalised after assault

Former Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University Professor Athula Senaratne and his son were hospitalised due to injuries after they were attacked by a group near his official residence last night (December 10), police said.

A group of around 300 university students who gathered near the former vice chancellor’s residence had attacked and damaged his residence, claiming that his son’s car hit two parked motorcycles and fled.

The police who arrived at the scene had dispersed the group and arrested the VC’s son over the accident.

Several persons including the former Vice Chancellor’s wife and two other individuals who were in the house, were reported to have been injured during the attack.

Prof. Athula Senaratne, who was injured in the attack, has been admitted to the Peradeniya Hospital while his son is undergoing treatment at the Kandy Teaching Hospital under police security.

Peradeniya Police is conducting further investigations.