‘Konda Janith’ arrested over gunfire attack on hotel in Soysapura

The 34-year old L.J.H. Wimalaweera alias ‘Konda Janith’ has been arrested by the STF over the shooting incident at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa, Police said.

The individual has been identified as the chief suspect in the murder of Ranjan de Silva, a Councillor of the Dehiwela-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council in Ratmalana on the 24th of May 2018.

Police said the suspect was in remand custody over the murder and was released on bail.

The police launched investigation after a group of gunmen, who arrived in a car opened fire at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa on Thursday night while three police officers on duty.

The hotel was also came under an attack by an unidentified group wielding swords on May 19.

It was revealed that the owner of the hotel had received death threats from an individual in Dubai demanding ransom.

The STF arrested the suspect ‘Konda Janith’, a resident of Moratuwa, following an intelligence information at a house in Panadura last night.

He was later handed over to the Mount-Lavinia police.