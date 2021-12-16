Kurunegala Hospital instructed to reinstate Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen

The Secretary to the Ministry of Health has instructed to pay the arrears due to Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen of the Kurunegala General Hospital who was on compulsory leave on the charge of alleged sterilization of numerous pregnant women.

In a letter to the Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health has further requested that he be reinstated in accordance with the procedures of the Establishments Code.

Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen, who was the subject of much controversy following the period after the Easter Sunday attack, was even investigated by the CID due to these allegations.

However, at the last hearing, CID officials told the court that there was not enough evidence to substantiate the allegations against the doctor.

