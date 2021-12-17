Omicron patient count rises to four

Three more Omicron cases have been detected in Sri Lanka, raising the total number of patients to have contracted the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Sri Lanka to four.

According to Sri Jayewardenepura University’s Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine Lecturer Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the numbers are expected to add up. “Get yourself boosted. As at [yesterday], four confirmed from our laboratory,” he tweeted.

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath states that two persons identified to have contracted the Omicron variant were from samples collected at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

“One of them is a foreigner departing from Sri Lanka who has already left the country. The other individual is a person arriving in Sri Lanka,” he said.

The third Omicron case is a contact of a previously identified patient. Dr. Herath added that further investigations are being carried out on the contacts of other patients.

According to the Department of Government Information, 758 COVID-19 patients were detected yesterday, of which 755 were from the New Year cluster and three were foreign arrivals.

The Health Promotion Bureau states that 7,412 PRC tests were conducted yesterday.

The previous day, 8,497 PCR tests and 4,993 rapid antigen tests were conducted. The patients detected on Wednesday include 770 persons from the New Year cluster and two Sri Lankan overseas returnees.

In total, 472,815 persons from the New Year cluster, 82,785 persons from the Peliyagoda cluster, 9,060 persons from the Prisons cluster, and 3,059 persons from the Divulapitiya cluster have been detected.

In terms of imported cases, 7,005 Sri Lankan overseas arrivals and 328 foreigners have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 577,724 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. This includes 116,396 persons from Colombo, 99,986 persons from Gampaha, 53,518 persons from Kalutara, 36,968 persons from Galle, and 28,240 persons from Kurunegala.

During the third wave of the pandemic, 84,099 persons from Colombo, 81,452 persons from Gampaha, and 46,460 persons from Kalutara tested positive for COVID-19.

At present, 16,528 persons are under medical or home-based care and 2,499 persons suspected of having COVID-19 are under observation.

The country’s COVID-19 recoveries rose to 546,498 with 395 persons leaving care yesterday.

(Source: Daily FT – By Shailendree Wickrama Adittiya)