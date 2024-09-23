Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi takes over Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s parliamentary seat

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2024 - 5:00 pm

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued appointing Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi as a member of parliament for the National People’s Power (NPP).

This gazette notification was issued by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

Due to Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s election as President of Sri Lanka, his parliamentary seat became vacant.

Following Dissanayake’s resignation from his parliamentary position, the Secretary General of Parliament informed the Election Commission about the vacancy.

Accordingly, Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi has been appointed to the vacant parliamentary seat based on the preference list from the 2020 General Election in Sri Lanka.