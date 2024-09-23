UNP seeks alliance with SJB to form united opposition ahead of General Election

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, leader of the United National Party (UNP), has advised initiating talks with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to form a united opposition alliance for future political activities.

He has tasked UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene and former MP Thalatha Athukorala with extending the invitation to the SJB.

The UNP has also decided to create a broader alliance that includes all opposition parties to address the upcoming general election and political challenges.

This decision was made today (September 23) during a meeting of the UNP Leadership Council at Wickremesinghe’s political office on Flower Road, Colombo.