Chinese President congratulates Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2024 - 3:18 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended his congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his appointment as the new President of Sri Lanka.

In his message, President Xi emphasized that China and Sri Lanka have long been traditional friendly neighbors.

He also noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations 67 years ago, China and Sri Lanka have consistently understood and supported each other, serving as an exemplary model of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between large and small countries.

President Xi expressed his strong commitment to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations and his readiness to work with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to maintain their traditional friendship and strengthen mutual political trust.

He further stated that China and Sri Lanka will continue to collaborate to achieve more fruitful outcomes in the high-quality construction of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, fostering stable and long-term strategic cooperation for the benefit of both nations through sincere cooperation and traditional friendship.