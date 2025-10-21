Lanka Government Cloud service fully restored, ICTA confirms
The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) of Sri Lanka says the issue affecting the Lanka Government Cloud service, which had experienced a breakdown, has now been completely resolved.
A spokesperson for the agency stated that all government online services that were inactive can now be accessed by the public as usual from today (October 21).
Due to the disruption in the Lanka Government Cloud service, several government institutions experienced temporary interruptions in their online services.
The ICTA said that around 34 government institutions were affected for more than a week as a result of the issue.
It added that the problem has now been rectified, the system’s stability ensured, and steps taken to fully restore the affected services.
