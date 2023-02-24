Lasantha Alagiyawanna appointed COPA Chairman

State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) with a majority vote today (February 24).

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Kabir Hashim functioned as the COPA Chairman previously.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Professor Ranjith Bandara, was re-elected yesterday (February 23) as the new chair of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) with a majority of votes.

SJB MP Mayantha Dissanayake was selected as the new chair of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) yesterday.

However, fellow SJB MP Harsha de Silva took issue with Dissayanake’s appointment, alleging that his unwillingness to protect thieves cost him the COPF chairmanship.

Harsha De Silva accused the government of having him sacked from the position due to his unpopular decisions.