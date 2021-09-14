Lasith Malinga announces retirement from all formats of Cricket

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all formats of cricket today (September 14).

“Hanging up my T20 shoes and retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come,” he tweeted.

Lasith Malinga played 30 Test matches, 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka, picking up 546 wickets.

Lasith Malinga last played a T20I match for Sri Lanka in March 2020 against West Indies in Pallekele.