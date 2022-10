Laugfs Gas PLC has also reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders from midnight today (October 11).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg domestic Laugfs gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs.500, the new price will be Rs.5,300.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs.200 and the new price will be Rs.2,120.