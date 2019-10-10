Presidential Candidate of the New Democratic Front Minister Sajith Premadasa says he intends to utilize the expertise of learned persons in the state mechanism, to initiate an economic revolution.

Speaking during an event in Colombo, Minister Premadasa said his programmes will aim to achieve sustainable development and a society based on advanced human capital.

The Minister noted the support of professionals was essential to take the country’s stagnant economy forward adding the party aims to scale several economic hurdles.

Meanwhile Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka says under a future administration, massive investments will be made on new innovations.

Minister Ranawaka branded Sajith Premadasa as the innovator of the new era.

The Minister claimed during the next five years the government hoped to establish technical cities in Kandy, Kilinochchi and in Matara.

He stressed the era must be democratic and all communities and futures generations must feel that they belong to the country.

Minister Ranawaka added an era where intellectuals and professionals returning, instead of leaving the country will dawn under Sajith Premadasa’s leadership.

