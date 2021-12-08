Legal action against LP Gas companies on Presidential Committee recommendations – Alagiyawanna

The Government will not hesitate to take legal action against the two LP Gas importing companies if the Presidential Committee confirms that the two companies are found to be responsible for the recent incidents, Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

The State Minister said that the Government is committed to ensuring justice to consumers.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held yesterday at the Government Information Department, the State Minister said the report of the Committee appointed to look into the recent LP Gas-related incidents and provide recommendations is to be presented to the President within another week.

The State Minister also noted that he personally believes that the two importers and distributors of LP gas cylinders had not taken adequate steps to ensure the safety of consumers.

He noted all successive Governments, state bodies and relevant officials since the 1960s had not focused on enforcing standards related to LP Gas cylinders, regulators, cookers and related products.

He however assured that necessary steps will be taken to address the relevant issues.

State Minister Alagiyawanna said that the relevant Committee headed by Prof. Shantha Walpalage of the University of Moratuwa was conducting investigations voluntarily, adding it is currently engaged in observational activities of Laugfs Gas PLC. He further said that another team had visited the places where the incidents were reported.

According to the State Minister, 28 LP Gas-related incidents were reported on November 28, while 16 gas-related incidents were reported on November 29, 34 incidents on November 30, 53 on December 1, 60 on the 2nd, 142 on the 3rd, 78 on the 4th and 44 incidents on December 5.

He urged the public to be cautious regarding the use of LP Gas, over the next few days.

