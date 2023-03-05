Litro decides not to increase domestic LP Gas prices in March

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd., has decided not to increase the prices of domestic gas considering the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against U.S. Dollar.

In a statement, the Chairman of the company Muditha Peiris states that although the domestic cylinder price should be increased by a considerable amount according to the pricing formula and the current global LP Gas prices, the current price will not be revised in order to pass the benefit of Sri Lankan rupee appreciation to the consumers.

Accordingly, the current prices will be valid for the month of March 2023.

The current refill prices in Colombo are as follows:

The current price of a 12.5kg gas cylinder is Rs. 4,743 and the price of 5kg is Rs. 1,904. The price of a 2.3kg gas cylinder is Rs. 883.