Litro gas price revision to be announced on June 4

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 2, 2026 - 4:46 pm

Litro Gas Lanka says the revised domestic gas prices for June will be announced on June 4, with the new prices scheduled to take effect on June 5, 2026.

A spokesperson for the company said reports related to the monthly gas price revision have already been submitted to the Ministry of Finance. The final report is expected to be received on June 4 before the announcement is made.

According to the company, the upcoming revision is planned to reflect prevailing prices in the global market.

Litro Gas Lanka also noted that gas prices were not revised last month, as the company decided to maintain existing prices during that period.