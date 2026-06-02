Sri Lanka allocates Rs. 1 Billion to improve paddy drying and storage facilities

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on June 2, 2026 - 5:12 pm

Sri Lanka has allocated Rs. 1 billion this year through the Co-operative Wholesale Establishment (CWE) to improve paddy drying, storage, and related facilities across the country.

Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, said the necessary machinery and equipment will be installed in the Northern and Southern Provinces.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development in Parliament.

He said a separate Rs. 500 million project is being implemented this year to provide paddy drying machines to cooperative societies. In addition, a Rs. 100 million project has been launched to supply production and packaging machinery to producer cooperatives.

The Minister also stated that the CWE has intervened in the processing of paddy into rice and in the purchase of potatoes. Potatoes are currently being purchased at Rs. 220 per kilogram and sold through Lanka Sathosa.

He further noted that 120,000 metric tons of rice were imported in April as substitute varieties for Samba and Keeri Samba rice. Additional rice imports will be considered only if necessary.

The Committee also discussed reports of fraud and corruption in certain cooperative societies. Members of Parliament raised concerns about individuals involved in such irregularities being reappointed to positions within those societies without facing penalties. The Minister requested explanations from officials and instructed them to address legal weaknesses and other shortcomings without delay.

During the meeting, the Minister announced the establishment of a new Alumni Association of Mahapola Scholarship Recipients and invited former scholarship holders to join and contribute to its activities. He said the association would help implement programmes to support future generations of students.

The Committee also discussed the modernization of the information system of the Department of the Registrar of Companies, measures to improve its efficiency, matters related to free trade agreements, and other sector-related issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, R. M. Jayawardana, Deputy Minister of Cooperative Development, Upali Samarasinghe, Members of Parliament, and officials from the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development and its affiliated institutions.