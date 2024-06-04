Litro gas prices reduced
Posted by Editor on June 4, 2024 - 10:06 am
Litro Gas Lanka has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (June 4).
Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 150 and the new retail price will be Rs. 3,790.
The 5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 60 and the new retail price will be Rs. 1,522.
The 2.3 kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 28 and the new retail price will be Rs. 712.
Revised prices are as follows:
- 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 3,790 (reduced by Rs. 150)
- 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,522 (reduced by Rs. 60)
- 2.3 kg cylinder – Rs. 712 (reduced by Rs. 28)
