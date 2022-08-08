Litro Gas prices reduced

Litro Gas has reduced the price of domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (August 08), Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 246 and the price of a 5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 99 and the price of a 2.3kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs.45 with effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, the new prices of Litro gas cylinders are as follows:

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 4,664

5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,872

2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 869