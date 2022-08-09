JVP withdraws from the discussion with the President on all-party Government
Posted in Local News
The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) says that it will not participate in the discussion scheduled to be held today (August 09) with President Ranil Wickremesinghe regarding an all-party Government.
Accordingly, the party has decided to submit its relevant proposals to the President in writing, former JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti said.
A meeting between the President and the JVP was scheduled to be held today (August 09) to discuss the proposed all-party Government.
The JVP had previously stated that they would participate in the discussion with the President but would not support the formation of an all-party Government.
