JVP withdraws from the discussion with the President on all-party Government

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) says that it will not participate in the discussion scheduled to be held today (August 09) with President Ranil Wickremesinghe regarding an all-party Government.

Accordingly, the party has decided to submit its relevant proposals to the President in writing, former JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti said.

A meeting between the President and the JVP was scheduled to be held today (August 09) to discuss the proposed all-party Government.

The JVP had previously stated that they would participate in the discussion with the President but would not support the formation of an all-party Government.