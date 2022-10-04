Local milk powder prices increased

The price of locally manufactured milk powder in Sri Lanka will be increased from midnight tomorrow (October 05).

According to milk powder companies, this price hike is due to the introduction of the Social Security Contribution Tax and the high cost of ingredients.

Accordingly, the price of a 400g packet of full cream milk powder will be increased by Rs.100 (from Rs.850 to Rs.950).

Meanwhile, the price of a 1kg packet of full cream milk powder will be increased by Rs.230 (from Rs.2,120 to Rs.2,350).

Further, the price of a 400g packet of non-fat milk powder will be increased by Rs.210 (from Rs.840 to Rs.1,050).