The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has approved an increase in the prices of local milk powder, matching it with the prices of imported ones.

Approval was granted following a request by local milk powder manufacturers via the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly the Authority in a letter to local milk powder manufacturers stated that price revisions will come into effect from the 28th of March.

Following the price hike, the price of 1kg of local milk powder packet now stands at Rs. 945.00. This is an increase of Rs. 85.00, according to a spokesperson of the CAA.

In the meantime, the price of 400g of local milk powder packet has gone up from Rs. 345.00 to Rs. 380.00.