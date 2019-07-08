The National Movement for Consumer Rights Protection (NMCRP) yesterday said that the fuel stations across the country were selling substandard 92 octane petrol.

Chairman of the Association, Ranjith Vithanage said that it had been proved by a test conducted by a CPC lab on samples collected from all parts of the country.

“We lodged a complaint with the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) that the 92 octane petrol was of inferior quality. On March 23, 2019 the CAA tested samples at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) lab and the test results show that 92 octane petrol is actually similar to 90 octane petrol. Some time back the CPC stopped selling 90 octane petrol due to its low quality. But it seems that we still buy 90 octane petrol.”

