Mahela Jayawardena steps down as Sri Lanka Cricket Consultant Coach

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2024 - 7:25 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that Mahela Jayawardena, who served as the ‘Consultant Coach’ of SLC, has resigned with immediate effect.

During his tenure, Jayawardena implemented significant changes to the national team ecosystem and the High-Performance Center.

Jayawardena initially joined SLC as a Consultant Coach in September 2022, ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

He was responsible for the overall cricketing strategy of the national teams and provided invaluable strategic support to the players and management at the High-Performance Center.

Jayawardena worked on coach and player development programs, strengthened domestic cricketing structures, and focused on developing the Under-19, Development, and national teams.