Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has appointed new members to the National Sports Council in which former Cricket legend Mahela Jayawardena was appointed as the Chairman.

The National Sports Council will advise the sports minister on policy matters related to sports.

It includes former cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara, motor racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and swimming champion Julian Bowling.

The 14 member National Sports Council has been appointed to advise the Minister of Sports to resolve the problems in sports in the country.

The member of the council are:

Mahela Jayawardena – Chairman Julian Bolling Kumar Sangakkara Dilantha Malagamuwa Kasturi Chellaraja Wilson Supun Weerasinghe Rohan Fernando Ruwan Keragala Sanjeewa Wickramanayake Major General Rajitha Ampemohotti Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva Rowena Samarasinghe Yaswanth Muttetuwegama A.J.S.S Edirisooriya and Thiyumi Abeysinghe (Appointed Secretary)