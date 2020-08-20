Aug 20 2020 August 20, 2020 August 20, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Mahela to chair National Sports Council

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has appointed new members to the National Sports Council in which former Cricket legend Mahela Jayawardena was appointed as the Chairman.

The National Sports Council will advise the sports minister on policy matters  related to sports.

It includes former cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara, motor racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and swimming champion Julian Bowling.

The 14 member National Sports Council has been appointed to advise the Minister of Sports to resolve the problems in sports in the country.

The member of the council are:

  1. Mahela Jayawardena – Chairman
  2. Julian Bolling
  3. Kumar Sangakkara
  4. Dilantha Malagamuwa
  5. Kasturi Chellaraja Wilson
  6. Supun Weerasinghe
  7. Rohan Fernando
  8. Ruwan Keragala
  9. Sanjeewa Wickramanayake
  10. Major General Rajitha Ampemohotti
  11. Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva
  12. Rowena Samarasinghe
  13. Yaswanth Muttetuwegama
  14. A.J.S.S Edirisooriya and Thiyumi Abeysinghe (Appointed Secretary)
