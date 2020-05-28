Mahendran changes name to Arjan Alexander

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, who is a prime suspect in the infamous Central Bank Treasury Bonds scam, has changed his name to Arjan Alexander, the INTERPOL has informed its office located at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The INTERPOL has also informed its office in Sri Lanka to change Mahendran’s name in the Red Notice issued by the INTERPOL for his arrest, to Arjan Alexander, the name that Mahendran is currently using.

Accordingly, the INTERPOL office in Sri Lanka has included the name Arjan Alexander into the Red Notice in question, and subsequently the amended red notice has been sent to the INTERPOL.

There is a question as to whether Mahendran, who is said to be residing in Singapore after fleeing Sri Lanka, is engaged in illegal activities under his new name. There is also a suspicion that he is contemplating on fleeing Singapore under this name.

