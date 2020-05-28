UNP gives deserters a second chance

The UNP said yesterday that some of its members who had obtained nominations for the next general election from other parties, had expressed regret for their actions and their explanations would be considered at the next meeting of the party Working Committee.

General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariayawasam said that Article 3.4(h) of the UNP constitution, stipulated that any member who wished to contest from a different party, had to obtain prior approval of the Working Committee, but the said members had not done so.

Since the deserters had expressed regret for their actions, they would be given a chance to explain their conduct to the UNP Working Committee, which would decide on their future with the party, he added.

(Source: The Island – By ZJ)