May 10 2022

Mahinda Rajapaksa leaves Temple Trees

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa left the Temple Trees early this morning (April 10).

Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his letter of resignation as the Prime Minister, to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted the resignation of his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister and a gazette notification has been issued by the Presidential Secretariat.

Mahinda Rajapaksa sent in his resignation letter to the President earlier in the day after violent clashes erupted between pro-government and anti-government protestors.

Gazette notification of resignation of Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

