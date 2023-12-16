Mahinda Rajapaksa says Commission should be appointed to investigate atrocities committed behind ‘Aragalaya’

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that a commission should be appointed to investigate the incidents of harassment experienced by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members during the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement last year.

He said this while addressing the SLPP National Convention held at Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo on Friday (December 15).

At the event, the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was unanimously re-elected as the leader of SLPP.

A large number of SLPP members including the founder and national organizer of the SLPP Basil Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena came to Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo to attend the SLPP convention.

Meanwhile, delivering a speech, Basil Rajapaksa expressed confidence that the SLPP would definitely win the upcoming parliamentary election. “Let’s get ready to form our own government,” the former finance minister told their supporters.