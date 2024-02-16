Mahinda Rajapaksa supports abolition of executive presidency
Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he supports the abolition of the executive presidential system.
Speaking to the media, Rajapaksa said that he understood this was also a demand of the people
“I’ve held office [as the president]. I’ve already enjoyed it… It is good to abolish the executive presidency”, Rajapaksa added.
Answering a question raised by a journalist, he said that the attempt to abolish the executive presidential system could be a conspiracy to postpone the elections. “[…] That is possible, we know who Ranil [Wickremesinghe] is”, he said.
Furthermore, the former president expressed confidence in his party’s ability to win any upcoming election, whether it is the presidential election or the general election.
