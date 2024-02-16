Mahinda Rajapaksa supports abolition of executive presidency

Posted by Editor on February 16, 2024 - 2:22 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he supports the abolition of the executive presidential system.

Speaking to the media, Rajapaksa said that he understood this was also a demand of the people

“I’ve held office [as the president]. I’ve already enjoyed it… It is good to abolish the executive presidency”, Rajapaksa added.

Answering a question raised by a journalist, he said that the attempt to abolish the executive presidential system could be a conspiracy to postpone the elections. “[…] That is possible, we know who Ranil [Wickremesinghe] is”, he said.

Furthermore, the former president expressed confidence in his party’s ability to win any upcoming election, whether it is the presidential election or the general election.