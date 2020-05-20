Mahinda Samarasinghe’s SLFP party membership cancelled

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has canceled the party membership of former Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe.

General Secretary of SLFP Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the cancellation will be in effect from yesterday (19).

Further, Samarasinghe has been removed from the District Organizer post in Kalutara District as well.

Steps have been taken to deliver the letter pertaining to the cancellation of party membership and removal from the organizer position to Samarasinghe today (20), said Jayasekara.

(Source: Ada Derana)