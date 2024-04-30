Mahindananda Aluthgamage acquitted in money laundering case

The Colombo High Court acquitted and released former minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage from a money laundering case today (April 30).

The case was called before Colombo High Court Judge Nawarathne Marasinghe.

Aluthgamage had been charged with allegedly failing to declare the source of funds used to purchase a luxury house worth approximately Rs. 27 million at Kynsey Road in Borella during his tenure as a minister.

The Attorney General filed indictments against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2017.