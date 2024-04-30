Four arrested for impersonating CID officers and demanding bribe

Posted by Editor on April 30, 2024 - 9:21 am

Four persons were arrested on Monday (April 29) for impersonating officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and demanding a bribe of Rs. 10 million.

The Bribery or Corruption Investigation Commission stated that the suspects were apprehended in the Kollupitiya area following a complaint by a resident of Dehiwala.

During a search of a house in Kollupitiya, the suspects confiscated Rs. 12 million in cash and 3,500 US dollars belonging to the complainant, falsely claiming an ongoing investigation.

Moreover, they seized the passport of an Indian national working at the residence.

Subsequently, the suspects contacted the complainant, initially demanding a bribe of Rs. 40 million to aid in the purported investigation and return the confiscated passport, later reducing the demand to Rs. 35 million, with an initial request of Rs. 10 million.

The Bribery Commission officials arrested four suspects, including a female, as they attempted to collect the bribe at the house.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (April 30).