Maithripala reveals SLFP’s presidential candidate

Posted by Editor on May 1, 2024 - 12:26 pm

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe will be the Sri Lanka Freedom Party’s (SLFP) presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony of the late T.B. Ilangaratne, Sirisena assured that Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has the support of the majority of the party members.

“I have previously served as President and pledged not to contest for the presidency again. Mr. Wijayadasa will run in the upcoming presidential election, and we will offer him our full support”, he said.

“We took a minister from the ruling party, who is now aligned with us. He no longer desires the ministerial position”, the former President added.