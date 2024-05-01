Sri Lanka raises daily payment for tea industry workers

Posted by Editor on May 1, 2024 - 11:54 am

The total daily payment for workers in the Tea Growing and Manufacturing Trade in Sri Lanka has been increased to Rs. 1,700.

This announcement was made by Commissioner General of Labour H. K. K. A. Jayasundara in a gazette.

This payment comprises a daily wage of Rs. 1,350 and a daily special allowance of Rs. 350.

The daily wage covers the daily budgetary relief allowance and should be used for the payment of EPF and ETF.

Furthermore, the gazette specifies that the payment for workers in the rubber growing and Raw Rubber Manufacturing Trade has also been increased in line with this adjustment.