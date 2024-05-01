Cement price in Sri Lanka further reduced

Posted by Editor on May 1, 2024 - 11:27 am

The maximum retail price of a 50kg bag of cement in Sri Lanka has been reduced by Rs. 50 to Rs. 2,400, effective from today (May 01)



According to an industry media announcement, cement at the new Maximum Retail Price will be available in the market starting today.

The price revision aims to bolster the local construction industry by passing on the cost benefit to consumers.