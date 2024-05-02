Sri Lanka President urges unity to safeguard economic stability amid IMF deal

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged political parties to collaborate with the government in safeguarding the country’s economic stability by ensuring the success of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking at the United National Party (UNP) May Day rally in Colombo on Wednesday evening (May 01), President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of not disrupting the IMF program and preventing the country from regressing to the economic situation of 2022, engaging in what he termed ‘conventional political stances.’

Under the theme of ‘A proud Nation that will never fall again,’ this May Day rally saw a significant turnout of party members from various parts of the island, including affiliates of the United National Party.

Adding to the event’s significance was the presence of Monaragala District Member of Parliament representing Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Dr. Gayashan Navanandana, who joined the rally to express his support for the United National Party.

Addressing the gathering, President Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that despite some believing the United National Party to be finished, it was instrumental in reviving the previously faltering economy.

Highlighting the significance of today’s May Day rallies nationwide, the President emphasized the democratic and economic resurgence evident in the country.

He noted the symbolic return of the opposition leader, previously barred from Galle Face, now holding his party’s May Day rally at Chatham Street.

Additionally, the President pledged to unveil a comprehensive plan aimed at fostering a robust export economy, thereby ensuring a promising future for the nation’s youth.

Addressing the gathering, the President further said:

I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have joined us here at this May Day rally. There were those who believed that the UNP was finished, that it was time to bury the UNP. Yet, in the face of adversity, we have risen to the occasion, breathing new life into an economy that was once buried under the weight of challenges.

In 1956, many believed that the final nail had been hammered into the coffin of the United National Party. Yet, against all odds, the UNP emerged stronger than ever. Similarly, in 1970, there were predictions of the party’s demise, but we went on to govern the country for 17 years. Today, despite declarations of the UNP’s end, we have once again stepped forward to rescue our nation in its time of need.

Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake sought the most auspicious moment to establish the UNP. The significance of holding the meeting in the evening rather than the morning. Similarly, when it came to granting independence to Sri Lanka, he ensured that it was done under the most auspicious moment. Keep in mind that most auspicious moments only belong to the country and the UNP. It is this dedication that has enabled us to uplift our nation from its challenges and setbacks.

The display of cut outs from various political parties today is a testament to the vibrant democracy in our country. May Day parades are being held across Colombo, showcasing the diversity of political ideologies and voices in our society. From SLPP in Campbell grounds, SJB in Chatham Street, Digambaram in Talawakale, Ceylon Workers’ Congress in Kotagala and JVP in Jaffna, May Day rallies are taking place across the nation. This democratic spirit allows for meetings to be held even on highways and grants individuals the freedom to criticize without fear of reprisal. Such freedoms were not as prevalent in our country just two years ago.

The incident where the leader of the opposition was attacked and expelled from Galle Face was regrettable, but today we uphold democratic principles by allowing him to hold his May Day rally on Chatham Street. This exemplifies the essence of democracy. My assumption in the roles of Prime Minister and President was necessitated by the collapse of the political system in our country.

Typically, when the Prime Minister resigns in any country, the Leader of the Opposition is appointed to that position. However, in our country, not only did the Leader of the Opposition, but all other parties and their leaders also ran away. The SLPP, which held the majority in Parliament, declared their support for anyone who was accepted by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. Initially, I reached out to the Leader of the Opposition, but he was unavailable. Additionally, the JVP did not step forward. Consequently, as the leader of a party with only one MP, I assumed leadership of the country. The United National Party has always faced challenges head-on without hesitation. Despite some opposition to this decision, we forged ahead together.

After the President vacated his position that day, rioters tried to take over the Parliament. Many members of the house ran away. When the army commander approached me to inquire about the situation, I was dismayed to learn that all party leaders had also departed without a decision. I instructed the army commander to safeguard Parliament, emphasizing that it was his duty to do so. It is ironic that those who abandoned Parliament in its time of need now speak about upholding parliamentary democracy. Had that group remained in power, one can only imagine the state of the country today.

Today, May Day rallies are taking place everywhere, with people arriving by bus, a stark contrast to two years ago when there was a shortage of fuel to run buses. Now, anyone can easily hop on a bus and attend events across the country. Despite challenges, Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations continue to be observed nationwide. Just as we celebrated the New Year with enthusiasm, we now commemorate May Day with equal fervour. In three weeks, Vesak celebrations will commence, once again filling Colombo with bustling crowds.

Following these celebrations, we will proceed to witness the “Esala Perahara” in Kandy, along with visits to the Nallur Festival and Devinuwara Perahara . This collective journey has been made possible through the bold steps taken by our government. I express my gratitude to all the parties that supported us in this endeavour. Members from various political entities, including parts of the SLPP, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and Mr. Douglas Devananda, as well as the Ceylon Workers’ Congress, came together in this effort. These alliances transcended party labels, with even segments of the SLPP joining us, while others aligned with the SJB under “Sattambirala”.

We have reached this point overcoming immense challenges. At the time, many doubted the success of the decisions we made, which were often met with resistance and sabotage. Nevertheless, we persevered and made tough choices to navigate through the difficulties.

During our engagement with the International Monetary Fund, we were informed that printing money cannot be done further. Additionally, borrowing from state banks was prohibited, necessitating the government to rely on revenue generation. As a result, we were compelled to increase taxes to bolster the strength of the rupee. These were difficult decisions, but essential for stabilizing our economy.

Despite the challenges, we made that decision. I wonder, what the responses of the JVP and the SJB were when those decisions were made? Nevertheless, let’s assess the current state of affairs in the country. Today, the rupee has strengthened significantly, standing at around 280 against the dollar. This strengthening of the rupee enhances the purchasing power of the people and improves their financial well-being.

Our country is experiencing an influx of tourists from various countries, and we have achieved a bountiful harvest in the last Yala and Maha seasons. Industries are also making a comeback. To safeguard small and medium-sized enterprises, I have implemented measures to halt the implementation of PARATE laws for a year. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a dedicated department for the security of these industries.

Indeed, the progress we have achieved today has been hard-earned, and it has been safeguarded through our agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Now, we face a crucial decision: whether to protect and advance this progress or regress to the state the country was in back in 2022.

I urge SJB, JVP and other parties to refrain from working against this program and to avoid disrupting our trajectory of development.

Instead, I urge them to prioritize the benefit of the people and collaborate with the government to safeguard the current progress.

It’s crucial for all of us to prioritize the well-being of our country. In 2003, I attended the Tokyo conference and secured USD 3 billion for Sri Lanka, with President George Bush contributing an additional billion dollars, totalling USD 4 billion. However, circumstances shifted in 2004, leading to the withdrawal of these funds. If we retained that USD 4 billion, it could have potentially grown to $10 billion by today. In 2018-2019, we had achieved a primary budget surplus. If we had continued with the program initiated back then, we may have avoided the challenges we currently face.

It’s imperative to maintain the current arrangement to avoid further risks to our country’s stability. Therefore, I am proposing legislation to Parliament that incorporates the conditions outlined by the International Monetary Fund, as well as the necessary provisions for the rapid development of our nation. I urge all to support this legislation. Specifically, I urge SJB and JVP to come to an agreement and lend their support to this crucial initiative.

It’s essential not only to safeguard the economic stability of our nation but also to transition towards becoming an export-based economy. While we have made progress, many challenges persist, with a significant portion of our population still facing hardships. Young people, in particular, have struggled to find employment in the past three years. Moreover, the 2019 Easter attack dealt a blow to our economy. To secure a brighter future for our youth, we must embrace change. Relying on the old economy will not suffice. Instead, we need to open up our economy to new investments and opportunities.

In the past few years, many companies have experienced a decline in profits, posing a challenge to job creation for our youth. It’s crucial that we secure USD 4 to 5 billion to provide employment opportunities and safeguard the future of our young people. Modernizing the rural economy is essential to eradicate poverty and we have initiated programs toward that end. We have taken steps to alleviate the burdens faced by our citizens. Social security benefits have been tripled, with the number of beneficiaries increasing to 2.4 million. Government employees have seen a salary increase of Rs. 10,000, with corresponding raises in the private sector. Additionally, wages for plantation workers have been raised. These measures aim to provide relief to the people and ensure their well-being.

I am putting forth a comprehensive plan aimed at bolstering our export economy and securing a brighter future for our youth.

In this endeavour, I urge the JVP and the SJB to transcend traditional politics and join hands with us. I call upon the entire country to support our efforts to usher in a new era of economic transformation. Let us work together to propel our country forward while safeguarding its economic stability.

