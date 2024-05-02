STF seizes drugs linked to ‘Dubai Kapila’ in Nugegoda raid

Posted by Editor on May 2, 2024 - 9:15 am

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has recovered a stockpile of drugs, including 13 kg of heroin, suspected to belong to an underworld figure known as “Dubai Kapila,” during a raid near the Sri Jayewardenepura University in Nugegoda.

Alongside the heroin, 6 kg of hash and 0.5 kg of cocaine were seized, and Rs. 1.5 million in cash was also confiscated during the operation.

According to the STF, the seized drugs are allegedly linked to the underworld figure “Dubai Kapila.”

Investigations have unveiled that Isuru, also known as ‘Kapila,’ manages the country’s primary drug network for the large-scale drug trafficker Mohommed Shiran Basik.

During the operation, a 45-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, both residents of Pannipitiya, were apprehended along with a vehicle used for transporting drugs.

Subsequently, the suspects were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for further inquiry.

It was revealed that Kapila has been distributing significant quantities of drugs from a rented residence for approximately two years.

In a separate incident last week, a Ministry of Education clerk associated with a drug network was arrested in Colombo with 1 kg of heroin and Rs. 4.9 million in cash.