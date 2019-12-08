Maithripala to contest parliamentary polls from Polonnaruwa district
Posted in Local News
Former President Maithripala Sirisena will be contesting the forthcoming parliamentary election from the Polonnaruwa district, Minister of Technology and Innovation and SLFP Vice President, Thilanga Sumathipala, said.
Former SLFP Ministers have proposed that the former President, who has publicly announced that he will not be quitting active politics, throw his hat into the ring, and Sirisena has agreed to contest from his hometown of Polonnaruwa.
The parliamentary election is expected to be held by April 2020.
(Source: The Isand)
Share on FB
Disasater,
Dear Dayasiri ( the SLFP Secretary)
Did SLFP Nomination Board meet and agree to nominate this deadwood in the Polonnaruwa District?
Mate Dayasiri, if SLFP nominates this clown in it’s Polonnaruawa District list, the SLFP will not only lose baddly in Polonnaruwa but lose all over the country.
Please Dayasiri, we have seen this CLOWN destroy the Great SLFP from 2015-2019. It is best that we give this CLOWN a pension and tell him to go away and find a job in a Circus.
Dear Ravi
DISASTER ______Yes Disaster for the Clown ________ Definitely NOT for the Country. This man will be a poor show even in a Circus . He is a lifeless Pambaya ( a scarecrow ) in a clown’s garb .He will be
happy in HIS own surroundings in a Polonnaruwa paddy field.
F
.
untry
This is dead wood. Barry him face down.
Finland has just announced a Prime Minister, 34 year old lady.
The dinasuars that lead our nation, in government, in opposition and all over the place are an insult to our nationhood.
He should retire and write a book title “How to paralysis a country without using weapons” by Pabaya.
Hey Ranjith,
What can we do with these dinosaurs?
This person is an expert cut-throat.
He cut the throat of the R Family and then he cut the throat of Yahapalana.
Now he is cutting the throat of the SLFP.