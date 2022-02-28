Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith meets Pope Francis in Vatican

The Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has met Pope Francis at the St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican today (February 28), at 3:00 PM Sri Lanka time, the Bishop’s House confirmed.

The Bishop’s House in a statement said that His Eminence will brief His Holiness on the failure of Sri Lanka’s part to reveal the truth behind the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks, the struggle by the Catholic Community in Sri Lanka, and the measures adopted to seek justice for the victims.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith will also inform His Holiness Pope Francis that investigative bodies are showing a lethargic approach towards exposing the people who are actually responsible for the attacks, and producing them in the presence of the law, a statement added.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith will point out the need to call for international assistance to ensure that justice is meted out to the victims, as there are doubts on how far it would be achieved within Sri Lanka, the statement added.

(With inputs from News 1st)