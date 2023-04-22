Man arrested over providing fake tip-off on impending bomb attack in Akurana

A man who provided false information over an impending bomb attack in Akurana was arrested this morning (April 22) in the area of Harispattuwa.

The suspect, who called the 118 online emergency complaint system on the night of April 18, had anonymously provided the authorities with false information about a bomb threat to mosques in Akurana during Muslim devotees’ prayers in the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the bomb scare, special police teams were deployed to Akurana to beef up security in the area.