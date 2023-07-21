Man injured in Thalawathugoda shooting, dies

A 41-year-old man who was injured in a shooting that took place in Weli para area of Thalawathugoda last night (July 20), died.

Police said two men who had arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire at the victim last night (July 20) and fled.

Reportedly the shooting incident took place at a house, believed to be that of the victim’s, in the Weli Para area in Thalawathugoda.

The injured person died after being admitted to Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital.

The motive of the shooting is yet to be revealed and the Thalangama Police are conducting investigations to arrest suspects.