Man killed after Police firearm accidental discharge in Narammala
A 40 year old male lorry driver was killed after a police officer “accidentally discharged” his firearm during a vehicle inspection in Dampelessa, Narammala on Thursday (January 18) night.
The deceased man was identified as a resident of Vathawakanda in Alawwa.
The police officer who fired at the vehicle has been arrested.
A heated situation was reported in front of the Narammala police station on Thursday night after a group of people including the family and relatives of the deceased had staged a protest in front of the police station.
The situation had gotten out of hand as they began to cause property damage.
A team of Police Special Task Force (STF) had been deployed to disperse the protesters.
Kurunegala DIG Sujith Wedamulla said that a special investigation will be conducted into whether the police officer had fired at the vehicle after ordering the driver to stop the vehicle.
