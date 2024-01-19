Man killed after Police firearm accidental discharge in Narammala

A 40 year old male lorry driver was killed after a police officer “accidentally discharged” his firearm during a vehicle inspection in Dampelessa, Narammala on Thursday (January 18) night.

The deceased man was identified as a resident of Vathawakanda in Alawwa.

The police officer who fired at the vehicle has been arrested.

A heated situation was reported in front of the Narammala police station on Thursday night after a group of people including the family and relatives of the deceased had staged a protest in front of the police station.

The situation had gotten out of hand as they began to cause property damage.

A team of Police Special Task Force (STF) had been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Kurunegala DIG Sujith Wedamulla said that a special investigation will be conducted into whether the police officer had fired at the vehicle after ordering the driver to stop the vehicle.