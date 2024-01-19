15 Ceylon Electricity Board employees interdicted for disrupting services
Posted by Editor on January 19, 2024 - 11:05 am
15 employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have been interdicted due to disrupting the services during their protest against the proposed restructuring of the CEB.
CEB trade union members engaged in a series of protests since January 03, against the government’s Bill to restructure CEB.
According to the CEB, these clerical staff members in charge of the cash counters had closed the windows of the counters and obstructed the customers who had come to pay their bills.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 15 Ceylon Electricity Board employees interdicted for disrupting services January 19, 2024
- Man killed after Police firearm accidental discharge in Narammala January 19, 2024
- Sri Lanka to continue drug crackdown despite rights group concerns – minister January 19, 2024
- Sri Lanka to introduce E-NIC and E-Passport by this year (2024) January 19, 2024
- Namal says Ranil Wickremesinghe among Presidential Candidates of SLPP January 18, 2024