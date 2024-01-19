15 Ceylon Electricity Board employees interdicted for disrupting services

Posted by Editor on January 19, 2024 - 11:05 am

15 employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have been interdicted due to disrupting the services during their protest against the proposed restructuring of the CEB.

CEB trade union members engaged in a series of protests since January 03, against the government’s Bill to restructure CEB.

According to the CEB, these clerical staff members in charge of the cash counters had closed the windows of the counters and obstructed the customers who had come to pay their bills.