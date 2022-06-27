Man shot dead, two year old child and woman injured in shooting in Peliyagoda

A 32-year-old man was killed and his 2-year-old son and another woman were injured following a shooting incident at Pattiya Junction in Peliyagoda last night (June 26), police stated.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Minuwangoda.

Police said the victim was travelling with his wife and 2-year-old son on a motorbike when two men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire and fled.

Another woman who was passing by at the time of the shooting was also injured and was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo, police said.

The 2-year-old boy is being treated at the Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital.

The motive for the murder has not been revealed yet.

The Peliyagoda Police are conducting further investigations under the supervision of the SSP in charge of the Kelaniya Division.