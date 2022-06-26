Schools in Colombo and other Major Cities to remain closed next week

Sri Lanka has decided to not open schools in the Colombo Zone and City schools across all provinces from 27th June until 1st of July.

The decision has been reached by the Ministry of Education in view of the difficulties faced in fuel distribution.

However, the Education Ministry states that schools not located in cities and rural areas will open as usual if the students and teachers do not face difficulties due to transportation issues.

If such a problem persists, the Ministry has instructed for schools to operate only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.

Teachers with transportation issues in the said schools should be given flexible timetables by the principal, without penalising their holidays.

The Ministry of Education further states if any G.C.E. Ordinary Level term examinations have been scheduled to be held from 27th June onwards, they should be postponed for two weeks.