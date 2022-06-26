Work from Home regulation for public sector extended until further notice

A Circular has been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration directing the heads of Government institutions to call only the minimum and essential staff for day-to-day services until further notice.

The circular dated 26.06.2022 has been issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, M.M.P.K. Mayadunne.

The circular also states that whenever possible, heads of institutions must prompt employees to work from home given the prevalent situation.

The circular added the decision was reached due to the prevalent fuel crisis. The circular will however not apply to those engaged in essential services.

Accordingly, travelling of the officers should be restricted to ensure maximum efficiency in fuel consumption during this period and actions should be taken to conduct all meetings and discussions online, it said.