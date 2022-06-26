Token system for fuel delivery in Sri Lanka from Monday (June 27)

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to implement a token system dedicated for filling stations to supply fuel for motorists waiting in line to obtain Petrol & Diesel with effect from tomorrow (June 27), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

The Minister said, the assistance of Sri Lanka Police and Sri Lanka Army, Navy, and Air Force will be obtained to ensure the process is carried out smoothly and the token will be awarded dedicated to filling stations, and it cannot be tampered with.

He said motorists will be informed via phone when their turn is ready.

The Minister said the exact date of the arrival of the next fuel shipment can not be revealed at the moment.

The Minister said 9,000 MT of diesel is currently in reserves and the total stock of both 92 and 95 octane petrol currently in reserves are 5,500-6,000 MT.

The Minister said 8,000 MT of diesel is available at the two Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals, while the remaining stocks of diesel have been distributed to 14 depots operated by the Sri Lanka Transport Board.

He said discussions are currently underway to obtain a further 10,000 MT of diesel from the Lanka IOC terminal in Trincomalee.

“We asked Lanka IOC to increase fuel supply and to purchase diesel from them to Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO). But they asked for a price revision before that according to the formula. That’s why we revised the price in a situation where there is no fuel in the country,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, two ministers will fly to Russia on tomorrow (June 27) for discussion on fuel imports and related matters, said Minister Kanchana Wijesekera during the media briefing.