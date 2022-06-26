Kahathuduwa fire: Father & Mother succumb to injuries in house fire, two daughters hospitalized

Two persons were killed and another two persons including a 7-year old girl were hospitalised following a fire that broke out at a house in Magammana, Kahathuduwa last night (June 25).

Police said that a 41-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife died in the fire, while their two daughters remain hospitalised due to burn injuries.

Police said the 21-year old daughter of the deceased couple is undergoing treatment at the ICU at the NHC while the 7-year old girl was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the Government Analyst is to be called in for further analysis.