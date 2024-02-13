Manoj Gamage resigns as NMRA director
Posted by Editor on February 13, 2024 - 11:31 am
Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage has resigned from his position as a Member of Board of Directors of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) today (February 13).
Gamage conveyed this in his resignation letter submitted to Minister of Health Ramesh Pathirana.
Manoj Gamage emphasized in the letter of resignation that during his time as a director of the NMRA, he worked for the advancement of the institution, and took appropriate decisions as the board of directors to complete a number of deficiencies in the institution.
